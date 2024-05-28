News & Insights

Murray Cod Australia Lists New Securities

May 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited has announced the application for quotation of a total of 216,732,536 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the ticker MCA, with an issue date set for May 30, 2024. The application follows the procedures outlined in the ASX Listing Rules Appendix 2A.

