Murray Cod Australia Concludes $20.4M Equity Raise

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Ltd has completed a significant equity raising, securing $20.4 million through a Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer, which collectively issued over 216 million new shares at $0.07 each. The company also announced an upcoming Retail Entitlement Offer for eligible shareholders, while a substantial shareholder executed a block trade, selling 38.3 million shares at the same offer price.

