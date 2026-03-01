Murphy USA SVP Sells $344k Worth of Shares

Key Points

Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares in a direct open-market transaction on Feb. 26, 2026, worth ~$344,000 at around $382.53 per share.

The sale left Keith with zero direct shares and no indirect shares.

On Feb. 26, 2026, Kieth A. Emery, Senior Vice President of Fuels at Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA), a major U.S. fuel retailer, reported an open-market sale of 899 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $344,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 899 Transaction value $344,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported share price ($382.53).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Emery Keith A.'s ownership position in Murphy USA?

Following the transaction, direct and indirect common stock holdings were reduced to zero, indicating a complete disposition of all directly held shares as of the filing date.

Was the transaction conducted via direct or indirect ownership, and were any derivative securities involved?

The sale was executed solely through direct ownership, with no indirect holdings or derivative (option) securities reported as remaining post-transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $17.02 Net income (TTM) $470.60 million Dividend yield 0.64% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) -15.48%

Company snapshot

Murphy USA is a leading fuel and merchandise retailer, operating nearly 1,700 locations across the U.S. Its retail store brands include Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek, as well as non-fuel convenience stores. It focuses on the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions of the country.

What this transaction means for investors

In 2025, Murphy USA’s stock posted its first annual price decline since 2018, falling nearly 20%. The company is notorious for having considerably lower fuel prices, sacrificing quality for affordability. It doesn’t have a Top Tier certification, which indicates whether a company’s fuel has higher levels of detergents that improve fuel quality. But with an increase in competitors in the market offering also affordable prices, it can make Murphy less appealing amongst drivers. Geopolitical tensions also threaten fuel supply, which will impact not only the company but the entire sector.

To try to make a pivot from a lackluster 2025, the company made significant changes towards the end of that year. This included the fuel provider laying off approximately 100 corporate employees, and Mindy West taking over as CEO and President on Jan. 1, 2026, following the retirement of previous CEO Andrew Clyde the day before.

On Feb. 4, 2026, Murphy reported its Q4 FY 2025 earnings, exceeding estimates, including an earnings per share (EPS) of 7.53, which beat the $6.96 estimate. Still, the company may need more time for its recent operational changes to take full effect.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Murphy USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

