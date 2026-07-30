Murphy USA to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $9.40 per share and the same for revenues is pinned at $5.90 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced MUSA’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of MUSA’s Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the motor fuel retailer posted earnings of $7.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.37 by 35.6%. This strong performance was primarily driven by a more favorable refined products environment and solid execution, with total fuel contribution of 35 cents per gallon and total retail fuel volumes increasing 2.1% year over year. Moreover, total operating revenues beat the consensus estimate of $4.7 billion by 3.9%.

MUSA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.56%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Murphy USA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Murphy USA Inc. price-eps-surprise | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Trend in MUSA’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 27.72% year-over-year increase. Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues implies a 17.91% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of MUSA’s Q2 Release

Murphy USA operates a chain of retail fuel stations and convenience stores across the United States. The company generates most of its revenues by selling fuel, tobacco products, snacks, beverages and other everyday convenience items.

MUSA’s total revenues are likely to have increased in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged above the year-ago quarter's level. This increase is expected to have been driven by higher merchandise sales, with merchandise revenues projected to rise 3.7% year over year.

On the other hand, the increase in MUSA's costs is expected to have dented its bottom line. MUSA’s total operating expenses are projected to reach $4.81 billion in the second quarter, which is 0.6% up from the year-ago quarter’s level. Based on our model estimates, we expect the company's cost base to have increased year over year, with Merchandise Cost of Goods Sold projected to rise 3.9%, Selling, General and Administrative expenses 20.9%, Store and Other Operating Expenses 4.6%, and Depreciation and Amortization 9.2%.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show an earnings beat for Murphy USA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -2.61%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: MUSA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP has an Earnings ESP of +1.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ryman Hospitality Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns a large group of convention-oriented hotels and entertainment assets. This includes the Grand Ole Opry, generating revenues from hospitality, entertainment and related businesses. Ryman Hospitality has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.44%.

Somnigroup International Inc. SGI has an Earnings ESP of +2.02% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, 2026.

Somnigroup is a global bedding company that designs, manufactures and sells mattresses, adjustable bases and sleep-related products through a portfolio of well-known brands. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Sweetgreen SG has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 6, 2026.

Sweetgreen is a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves customizable salads, warm bowls and protein plates. The company has a strong focus on digital ordering and fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Sweetgreen is valued at approximately $755.74 million.

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Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.