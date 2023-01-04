Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $268.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 4.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $3.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.65 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Murphy USA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Murphy USA has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

