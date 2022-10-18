Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $282.94, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, Murphy USA is projected to report earnings of $7.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.96 billion, up 29.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.30 per share and revenue of $23.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.57% and +35.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% higher. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Murphy USA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.48.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.