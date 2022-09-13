Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $284.38, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 1.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $6.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.22 billion, up 35.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.27 per share and revenue of $23.64 billion, which would represent changes of +62.67% and +36.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.47% higher. Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Murphy USA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.78, which means Murphy USA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



