Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $243.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline station operator had gained 3.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.73% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $4.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, up 36.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.82 per share and revenue of $22.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.73% and +29.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.9% higher. Murphy USA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Murphy USA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.21.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.