Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $281.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 0.85% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Murphy USA is projected to report earnings of $3.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.65 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.99 per share and revenue of $23.73 billion, which would represent changes of +80.9% and +36.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% higher. Murphy USA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Murphy USA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.26.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

