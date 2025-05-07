Murphy USA (MUSA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Murphy USA (MUSA) reported revenue of $4.53 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.63, compared to $3.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.77 billion, representing a surprise of -5.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -32.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Murphy USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total fuel contribution (including retail, PS&W and RINs) (cpg) : 25.4 cents compared to the 28.68 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 25.4 cents compared to the 28.68 cents average estimate based on three analysts. PS&W including RINs contribution (cpg) : 1.7 cents compared to the 2.86 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.7 cents compared to the 2.86 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal) : 1,131.2 Mgal compared to the 1,151.95 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,131.2 Mgal compared to the 1,151.95 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts. Retail fuel margin (cpg) : 23.7 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25.82 cents.

: 23.7 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25.82 cents. Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS) : 220.1 Kgal compared to the 225.11 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 220.1 Kgal compared to the 225.11 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts. Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM) : 221.3 Kgal compared to the 232.81 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 221.3 Kgal compared to the 232.81 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts. Store count at end of period : 1,761 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,765.

: 1,761 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,765. Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution : $267.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $303.92 million.

: $267.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $303.92 million. Merchandise unit margin (%) : 19.6% compared to the 19.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19.6% compared to the 19.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales : $3.49 billion compared to the $3.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.

: $3.49 billion compared to the $3.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales : $999.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

: $999.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues: $36.20 million versus $40.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

Shares of Murphy USA have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

