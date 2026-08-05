Murphy USA (MUSA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Murphy USA (MUSA) reported $6.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 36%. EPS of $11.27 for the same period compares to $7.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.40, the EPS surprise was +19.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total fuel contribution (cpg) : 40.6 cents versus 36.45 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 40.6 cents versus 36.45 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel supply including RINs contribution (cpg) : 5.5 cents compared to the 5.45 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.5 cents compared to the 5.45 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal) : 1,277.60 Mgal versus 1,260.23 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,277.60 Mgal versus 1,260.23 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Retail fuel margin (cpg) : 35.1 cents compared to the 31 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 35.1 cents compared to the 31 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS) : 242.60 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 240.99 Kgal.

: 242.60 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 240.99 Kgal. Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM) : 242.40 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 242.98 Kgal.

: 242.40 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 242.98 Kgal. Store count at end of period : 1,806 compared to the 1,807 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,806 compared to the 1,807 average estimate based on two analysts. Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution : $448.9 million versus $391.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $448.9 million versus $391.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Merchandise unit margin (%) : 20.1% versus 20.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20.1% versus 20.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales : $5.55 billion compared to the $4.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year.

: $5.55 billion compared to the $4.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues: $126 million compared to the $58.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +105.9% year over year.

Here is how Murphy USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy USA here>>>

Shares of Murphy USA have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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