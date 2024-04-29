Murphy USA (MUSA) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Murphy USA MUSA is set to release first-quarter results on May 1. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $4.09 per share on revenues of $4.9 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the downstream operator’s results in the March quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at MUSA’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the El Dorado, AR-based motor fuel retailer beat the consensus mark on the back of higher fuel margins and robust merchandise sales. MUSA had reported earnings per share of $7, well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.31. However, revenues of $5.1 billion generated by the firm came below the consensus mark by $291 million due to a fall in the retail gasoline price.

MUSA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, resulting in an earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Murphy USA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Murphy USA Inc. price-eps-surprise | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line has been revised 4.4% downward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 14.8% decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 4.1% decrease from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Murphy USA is expected to have been buoyed by a drop in total expenses. The company’s fourth-quarter total cost of goods sold fell to $4.5 billion from $4.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. With operating efficiency and cost-discipline initiatives, the favorable story is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter despite the sticky inflation. As a reflection of this, our model projection for first-quarter total expense stands at $4.4 billion, suggesting a drop of 4.1% from the year-ago period.

However, the positive factor is likely to have been neutralized by lower petroleum product sales during the quarter. Our model projects the company’s first-quarter petroleum product sales at $3.9 billion, down 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4 billion. Further, our model predicts MUSA to clock merchandise sales of $895.6 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $966.2 million. This sales drop is likely to have dragged down the first-quarter revenues and cash flows of Murphy USA.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Murphy USA is likely to beat estimates in the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -2.53%.

Zacks Rank: MUSA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Murphy USA, here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +2.85% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ConocoPhillips beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8.5%, on average. Valued at around $153.2 billion, COP has gone up 27% in a year.

EOG Resources EOG has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 2.

The 2024 Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG Resources indicates 5.2% year-over-year earnings per share growth. Valued at around $78.1 billion, EOG has gained 14.4% in a year.

TC Energy Corporation TRP has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 3.

TC Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters, missed once and met in the other. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.1%, on average. Valued at around $36.1 billion, TRP has lost 13.2% in a year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.