Murphy USA (MUSA) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 428.91

The average one-year price target for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) has been revised to 428.91 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of 388.91 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 318.15 to a high of 493.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 413.46 / share.

Murphy USA Declares $0.42 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 7, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $413.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy USA. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUSA is 0.31%, an increase of 11.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 20,006K shares. The put/call ratio of MUSA is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 610K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 598K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 542K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 3.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 448K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 87.79% over the last quarter.

Murphy USA Background Information

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

