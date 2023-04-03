Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $259.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 0.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Murphy USA is projected to report earnings of $6.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.07 billion, down 1.02% from the year-ago period.

MUSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.40 per share and revenue of $21.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.52% and -7.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Murphy USA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.64, so we one might conclude that Murphy USA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.