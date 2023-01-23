Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $258.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 13.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $3.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.65 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Murphy USA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.45.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.