Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $287.13, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 1.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Murphy USA is projected to report earnings of $3.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.65 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

MUSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.99 per share and revenue of $23.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.9% and +36.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.05% higher. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Murphy USA has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.04, which means Murphy USA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

