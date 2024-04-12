Murphy USA (MUSA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $412.24, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 0.6% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Murphy USA in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.28, marking a 10.83% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.91 billion, reflecting a 3.32% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $26.40 per share and a revenue of $21.98 billion, signifying shifts of +3.57% and +2.08%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Murphy USA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.49% upward. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Murphy USA is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.33, which means Murphy USA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

