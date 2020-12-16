Murphy USA (MUSA) Inaugurates 1500th Store in Mesquite, TX

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA recently made an elaborate launch of its 1500th outlet in Mesquite, TX, which also marks the company’s 47th store unveiling this year.

Spread across a sprawling 2800 square foot area at 1101 U.S. 80 Frontage Road, this new Murphy Express will present a diversified choice of beverage and snacks. This comprises a beer cave, 20 fountain beverage options, four bean-to-cup coffee stations, hot and cold food items, and other merchandise. It will also include three grades of gasoline along with 16 fueling positions offering diesel and E-85.

The new store marks the company’s 9th location, which will shortly come online in the Dallas-Fort Worth region this year. The hub will provide 24-7 service to its customers and offer gasoline at reasonably low price. Besides, it will provide extensive range of convenience items.

The company’s president and CEO Andrew Clyde believes that with the launch of Murphy USA’s 1500th store, the company hits another significant milestone toward accomplishing its network expansion goal.

In its last earnings report, management announced the company’s intention to build up to 50 new larger-format stores annually, starting next year and 25 raze-and-rebuilds in the same period. The motor fuel retailer added that it is open to grow inorganically as well.

Management believes that the company’s strong operational performance along with new store openings will allow the stock to achieve a sustainable EBITDA of more than $500 million in 2021, two years earlier than expected.

Earlier this week, Murphy USA reached an agreement to acquire QuickChek Corporation in an all-cash deal value of $645 million. With 157 stores located across Central and Northern New Jersey and the New York metro locale, QuickChek is a family-owned chain that offers a best-in-class food and beverage model with a regional brand of great repute, mostly serving a heavy customer footfall.

In October, Murphy USA updated its capital deployment strategy that focuses on bettering its food and beverage offer at its existing and upcoming joints. Per management, the acquisition is in sync with the company’s strategy to enhance its capital allocation.

Company Summary

Murphy USA is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States. This El Dorado, AR-based company attained its current status following the 2013 spin-off of Murphy Oil Corporation’s downstream business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity.

The company markets refined products through a chain of retail stations almost all of which are located near a Walmart supercenter, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States.

