Murphy USA (MUSA) Headed for Strong Q3 Earnings: Know Why

Murphy USA MUSA is set to release third-quarter results on Oct 26. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $7.82 per share on revenues of $6 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the downstream operator’s results in the September quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at MUSA’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the El Dorado, AR-based motor fuel retailer beat the consensus mark due to a rise in the retail gasoline price and a higher retail margin. MUSA had reported earnings per share of $7.53, well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.35. Moreover, revenues of $6.8 billion generated by the firm stormed past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.4 billion primarily on the back of improved petroleum product sales.



MUSA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, which resulted in an earnings surprise of 49%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Murphy USA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Murphy USA Inc. price-eps-surprise | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line has been revised 16.5% upward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 96.5% improvement year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a 29.7% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

In the second quarter of 2022, the company’s retail gallons rose 7.8% from the year-ago period to 1,211.3 million. The positive momentum is most likely to have continued in the third quarter, thanks to a marked improvement in fuel consumption on the back of strong travel demand. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Murphy USA’s retail fuel volumes in the July-September period is pegged at 1,201 million gallons, up from the prior-year quarter’s level of 1,100 million gallons. This is likely to have buoyed the results of MUSA.



Murphy USA is also expected to have benefited from a better margin environment. The company’s second-quarter fuel margins widened to 26.50 cents per gallon from 21.80 cents in the corresponding period of 2021. With pushed-up crude differentials, the favorable margin story is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. As a reflection of this, the consensus mark for third-quarter retail fuel margin stands at 39 cents per gallon, suggesting a rise of 62.5% from the year-ago period.

Why a Likely Positive Surprise?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Murphy USA this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Murphy USA has an Earnings ESP of +12.68% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Other Stocks to Consider

Murphy USA is not the only energy company looking up this earnings cycle. Here are some other firms from the space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



ExxonMobil XOM has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 28.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



For 2022, ExxonMobil has a projected earnings growth rate of 144.2%. Valued at around $420.1 billion, XOM has gained 62.6% in a year.



PBF Energy PBF has an Earnings ESP of +10.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 27.



PBF topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 78% in the trailing four quarters, including a 43.8% beat in Q2. PBF has gained 179.8% in a year.



Oceaneering International OII has an Earnings ESP of +50% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct 26.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2022 earnings has been revised 33.3% upward over the past 60 days. Valued at around $905.3 million, Oceaneering International has lost 37.4% in a year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



