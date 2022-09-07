Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $291.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had gained 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.51%.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.62, up 41.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.22 billion, up 35.13% from the prior-year quarter.

MUSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.39 per share and revenue of $23.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.36% and +36.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Murphy USA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Murphy USA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.97.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



