Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $238.35, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had gained 17.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $2.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.59 billion, up 29.71% from the prior-year quarter.

MUSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $19.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.83% and +12.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% higher within the past month. Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Murphy USA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.02, which means Murphy USA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

