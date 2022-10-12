Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $279.70, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 2.73% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.71, up 68.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.16 billion, up 33.84% from the year-ago period.

MUSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.38 per share and revenue of $23.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.4% and +37.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Murphy USA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Murphy USA has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.49.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



