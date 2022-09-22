Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $274.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 7.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Murphy USA is projected to report earnings of $6.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.45 billion, up 40.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.09 per share and revenue of $24.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.46% and +39.72%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.6% higher. Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Murphy USA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.34.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



