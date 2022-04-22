Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $242.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had gained 27.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $2.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.59 billion, up 29.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $19.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.83% and +12.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% higher within the past month. Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Murphy USA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.1.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.