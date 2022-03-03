Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $181.85, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 8.11% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Murphy USA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Murphy USA is projected to report earnings of $2.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.44 billion, up 25.49% from the year-ago period.

MUSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.35 per share and revenue of $19.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.93% and +10.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Murphy USA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.17, which means Murphy USA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

