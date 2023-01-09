Murphy USA (MUSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $265.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 6.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.67, down 13.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.65 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Murphy USA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Murphy USA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.3, so we one might conclude that Murphy USA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

