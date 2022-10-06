Murphy USA (MUSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $276.39, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 3.87% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.71, up 68.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.16 billion, up 33.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.38 per share and revenue of $23.92 billion, which would represent changes of +63.4% and +37.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher within the past month. Murphy USA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Murphy USA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.68, so we one might conclude that Murphy USA is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



