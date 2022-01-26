Murphy USA (MUSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Murphy USA (MUSA) closed at $186.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost 3.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Murphy USA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2022. On that day, Murphy USA is projected to report earnings of $3.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.68 billion, up 63.56% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.58% higher. Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Murphy USA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.1, so we one might conclude that Murphy USA is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MUSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.