Murphy USA (MUSA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Murphy USA (MUSA) ended the recent trading session at $412.85, demonstrating a -1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline station operator had gained 1.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Murphy USA in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.28, signifying a 10.83% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.91 billion, reflecting a 3.32% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.40 per share and revenue of $21.98 billion, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +2.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Murphy USA. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher within the past month. Murphy USA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Murphy USA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.9.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.