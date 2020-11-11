Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.8, the dividend yield is .18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUSA was $136.8, representing a -5.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.09 and a 73.71% increase over the 52 week low of $78.75.

MUSA is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). MUSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.46. Zacks Investment Research reports MUSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 146.56%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MUSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MUSA as a top-10 holding:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 23.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MUSA at 0.78%.

