Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $169.72, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUSA was $169.72, representing a -5.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.44 and a 42.06% increase over the 52 week low of $119.47.

MUSA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). MUSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.94. Zacks Investment Research reports MUSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.88%, compared to an industry average of 27.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the musa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

