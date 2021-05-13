Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MUSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $136.19, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUSA was $136.19, representing a -14.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $159 and a 31.2% increase over the 52 week low of $103.80.

MUSA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). MUSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.17. Zacks Investment Research reports MUSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -34%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

