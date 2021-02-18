Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUSA was $124.69, representing a -13.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.09 and a 58.34% increase over the 52 week low of $78.75.

MUSA is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). MUSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MUSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -42.81%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.