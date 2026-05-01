Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Murphy USA (MUSA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $591.8 in the previous session. Murphy USA has gained 45.7% since the start of the year compared to the 7.7% gain for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 47.9% return for the Zacks Retail - Convenience Stores industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, Murphy USA reported EPS of $7.28 versus consensus estimate of $5.37.

For the current fiscal year, Murphy USA is expected to post earnings of $29.66 per share on $21.31 in revenues. This represents a 23.07% change in EPS on a 9.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $28.58 per share on $21.37 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -3.66% and 0.24%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Murphy USA has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Murphy USA? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Murphy USA has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 32.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 14.6X versus its peer group's average of 23.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Murphy USA meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Murphy USA shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.