MURPHY USA Earnings Results: $MUSA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MURPHY USA ($MUSA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $6.96 per share, beating estimates of $6.61 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $4,710,400,000, missing estimates of $4,931,623,500 by $-221,223,500.
MURPHY USA Insider Trading Activity
MURPHY USA insiders have traded $MUSA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT MADISON MURPHY sold 13,454 shares for an estimated $6,920,468
- RENEE M BACON (SVP, Sales & Ops & CMO) sold 3,545 shares for an estimated $1,843,045
- JAMES W KEYES sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,023,080
- ROBERT J CHUMLEY (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 1,878 shares for an estimated $988,767
- CHRISTOPHER A CLICK (EVP, Strategy, Growth & Innova) sold 430 shares for an estimated $221,084
MURPHY USA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of MURPHY USA stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 176,308 shares (+69.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,896,923
- FMR LLC added 99,253 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,918,826
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 64,929 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,001,556
- SUSQUEHANNA PORTFOLIO STRATEGIES, LLC removed 63,204 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,151,355
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 61,952 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,534,282
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 59,244 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,199,590
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 51,777 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,519,329
