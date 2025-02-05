MURPHY USA Earnings Results: $MUSA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MURPHY USA ($MUSA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $6.96 per share, beating estimates of $6.61 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $4,710,400,000, missing estimates of $4,931,623,500 by $-221,223,500.

MURPHY USA Insider Trading Activity

MURPHY USA insiders have traded $MUSA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MADISON MURPHY sold 13,454 shares for an estimated $6,920,468

RENEE M BACON (SVP, Sales & Ops & CMO) sold 3,545 shares for an estimated $1,843,045

JAMES W KEYES sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,023,080

ROBERT J CHUMLEY (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 1,878 shares for an estimated $988,767

CHRISTOPHER A CLICK (EVP, Strategy, Growth & Innova) sold 430 shares for an estimated $221,084

MURPHY USA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of MURPHY USA stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

