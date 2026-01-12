Murphy USA CEO Sells $1.7 Million in Stock -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Murphy USA's president and CEO sold 4,051 shares for about $1.7 million on Jan. 7.

This disposition represented 3.31% of total holdings, as reported, reducing direct shares to 117,388 and keeping indirect shares unchanged at 873.

The transaction involved an option exercise of 8,000 underlying shares, with 3,949 shares withheld for taxes and only direct holdings affected; no indirect entities participated.

On Jan. 7, Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) President & CEO Malynda K West executed a net exercise of 8,000 stock options, resulting in the sale of 4,051 shares on the open market for a transaction value of about $1.7 million, as reported in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 4,051 Open-market shares sold by direct ownership on Jan. 7 Shares withheld (direct) 3,949 Shares withheld for taxes from option exercise Transaction value $1.7 million Aggregate value of shares sold, based on weighted average price Post-transaction shares (direct) 117,388 Directly held shares after transaction Post-transaction shares (indirect) 873 Indirectly held shares (401(k) plan) after transaction Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $50.0 million Market value of direct holdings as of Jan. 7

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($425.00); post-transaction value based on Jan. 7 market close ($425.00).

Key questions

How did the transaction affect Malynda K West's direct and indirect ownership stakes?

Following the transaction, direct holdings decreased from 122,312 to 117,388 shares; indirect holdings via a 401(k) plan remained unchanged at 873 shares.

The filing indicates 8,000 options were exercised, with 4,051 shares sold to capture liquidity and 3,949 shares withheld to cover taxes, resulting in no net increase to direct holdings from the option exercise itself.

Insufficient historical sell transactions preclude a robust trend analysis. The size of this sale (4,051 shares) is greater than the only reported sale over the past two years, which was of 1,859 shares in August.

At a post-transaction direct holding value of $50.0 million (using the market close on Jan. 7,), West's stake remains substantial despite the recent option-driven disposition.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $19.35 billion Net income (TTM) $471.20 million Dividend yield 0.5% 1-year price change (13.20%)

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 7 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Murphy USA generates revenue primarily through the sale of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise at its network of branded stores. The company operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted in August, reinforcing that the timing was administrative rather than opportunistic. Importantly, the structure was a net exercise: 8,000 options were exercised, with just over half the resulting shares sold for liquidity while the remainder were withheld for taxes. Direct ownership dipped modestly, leaving a stake still worth roughly $50 million at prevailing prices, which keeps West’s incentives firmly aligned with long-term performance.



Operationally, Murphy USA continues to generate substantial cash flow despite pricing pressure. In the third quarter, the company reported net income of $129.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $285.1 million, supported by double-digit growth in merchandise contribution dollars. Capital returns remain a central pillar: Murphy repurchased more than $221 million of stock during the quarter and raised its quarterly dividend, extending a multi-year pattern of aggressive shareholder payouts.



Insider sales matter most when fundamentals crack, but here, the operating and capital-allocation backdrop remains intact.

Glossary

Net exercise: Exercising stock options by selling enough shares to cover costs and taxes, receiving only the remaining shares.

Option exercise: The act of using the right to buy shares at a set price under an option agreement.

Vesting: The process by which an employee earns the right to receive full benefits from stock options or awards over time.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that discloses insider transactions in a company's securities, such as purchases or sales by executives.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally and directly by an individual, not through another entity or account.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity or account, such as a 401(k) plan or trust, rather than held personally.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of securities.

Withheld for taxes: Shares retained by the company from an award or option exercise to cover the recipient's tax obligations.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount generated from a securities transaction, usually calculated as shares sold times the sale price.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares that are currently owned by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

401(k) plan: A retirement savings plan sponsored by an employer, allowing employees to invest a portion of their paycheck before taxes.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Murphy USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

