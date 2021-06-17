Markets
Murphy USA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MUSA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.38, changing hands as low as $131.53 per share. Murphy USA Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Murphy USA Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $109.11 per share, with $159 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.06.

