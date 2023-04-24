Murphy USA Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MUSA

In trading on Monday, shares of Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $276.43, changing hands as high as $278.16 per share. Murphy USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $217.39 per share, with $323 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $278.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.