Murphy Oil's (MUR) Strong Portfolio & Cost Savings Bode Well

Murphy Oil Corporation’s MUR steady E&P and development activities in the United States as well as in other international locations, cost-saving initiatives and low-cost asset development are expected to boost its performance.



The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 31.98%, on average.



What’s Aiding the Stock?



Murphy Oil possesses one of the best upstream portfolios among the domestic oil and natural gas integrated companies as well as independent E&P group. The company is pursuing steady E&P and development activities in the United States and other international locations.



In the past several months, the company is trying to transform through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Focus on development of high-margin liquid assets is evident from the production mix.



Moreover, it has a long history of increasing the value of its shareholders, courtesy of steady cash flows. Since 2012, Murphy Oil has returned $3.9 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividend payouts. Consistent performance enabled the company to reward its shareholders through regular dividend payouts.



However, Murphy Oil operates in a highly-competitive environment which might hinder its profitability. Also, stringent regulations and unfavorable foreign currency conversion rates are near-term concerns for the company.



Price Performance



Shares of Murphy Oil have plunged 44.4% in the past 12 months compared with the industry’s 50.2% decline.



