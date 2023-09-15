News & Insights

Murphy Oil Unit Closes Non-Core Canadian Asset Sale - Quick Facts

September 15, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) announced that its subsidiary closed the divestment of certain non-core operated Kaybob Duvernay assets and all of its non-operated Placid Montney assets. After closing adjustments, Murphy received cash proceeds of approximately C$141 million.

"We look forward to progressing our capital allocation framework, as well as allocating proceeds towards our new business in Cte d'Ivoire and development in Vietnam," said Roger Jenkins, CEO.

Murphy also announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2025 on October 15, 2023, the redemption date for the Notes.

