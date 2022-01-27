Markets
MUR

Murphy Oil Turns To Profit In Q4, Adj. EPS Misses Estimates; Sees Growth In FY22 Production

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil (MUR) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $168.40 million or $1.08 per share, compared to last year's loss of $171.94 million or $0.48 per share.

Adjusted net income was $61.9 million or $0.40 per share, compared to loss of $13.5 million or $0.09 per share last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues and other income climbed to $738.95 million from last year's $330.21 million. Analysts expected revenues of $618.75 million for the quarter.

Revenue from sales to customers went up to $762.31 million from $440.08 million a year ago.

In the quarter, the company produced 150 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or MBOEPD with 53 percent oil volumes

In fiscal 2021, the company produced 158 MBOEPD with 87 thousand barrels of oil per day.

Further, the company increased quarterly dividend by 20 percent to $0.15 per share.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, production is estimated to be in the range of 136 to 142 MBOEPD with 53 percent oil volumes. This range is impacted by planned downtime.

The full year 2022 production is expected to be in the range of 164 to 172 MBOEPD, comprised of approximately 52 percent oil and 57 percent total liquids volumes.

Murphy is planning 2022 capital expenditures or CAPEX to be in the range of $840 million to $890 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MUR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular