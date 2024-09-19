News & Insights

Murphy Oil Starts Offering $600 Mln Of Senior Notes

September 19, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) said on Thursday that it has commenced a series of tender offers to purchase up to $600 million of aggregate principal amount of its senior notes.

The tender offers for the notes will expire on October 18.

The company intends to fund the purchase with the net proceeds from the debt financing and cash on hand.

The purpose of the tender offers is to enhance the company's debt maturity profile.

