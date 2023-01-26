Murphy Oil Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil (MUR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $199.40 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $168.40 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $173.3 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $975.22 million from $738.95 million last year.

Murphy Oil earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $199.40 Mln. vs. $168.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $975.22 Mln vs. $738.95 Mln last year.

