Murphy Oil Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil (MUR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $116.29 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $199.40 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $140.0 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $844.20 million from $975.22 million last year.

Murphy Oil earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $116.29 Mln. vs. $199.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $844.20 Mln vs. $975.22 Mln last year.

