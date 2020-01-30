Murphy Oil Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

-Earnings: -$71.72 million in Q4 vs. $103.38 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.46 in Q4 vs. $0.59 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $24.6 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Revenue: $637.48 million in Q4 vs. $503.64 million in the same period last year.

