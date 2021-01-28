Murphy Oil Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

-Earnings: -$171.94 million in Q4 vs. -$71.72 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.11 in Q4 vs. -$0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of -$13.5 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.07 per share -Revenue: $330.21 million in Q4 vs. $637.48 million in the same period last year.

