Murphy Oil Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, New Wells Boost Volumes

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR delivered third-quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents by 156.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 60.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 74 cents.



GAAP loss was 2 cents per share in contrast to earnings of 93 cents in the year-ago quarter. The difference between GAAP and operating earnings was due to discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods.

Revenues of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil’s revenues were $732.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665 million by 10.3%. However, revenues were down 3.3% year over year.

Murphy Oil Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote

Murphy Oil’s Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil produced 200,383 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in third-quarter 2025 (excluding non-controlling interest in GOM), exceeding the guided range of 185,000-193,000 BOE/D, due to strong new well productivity and no storm downtime in the Gulf of America.



Total costs and expenses were $727.2 million, up 25.5% from $579.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses in the third quarter were $24.7 million compared with $21.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



21 new wells came online during the third quarter, which boosted production volumes.



Through the first nine months of 2025, Murphy Oil has returned $242.4 million to its shareholders, which includes $102.6 million of share repurchases and $139.8 million in dividends.

Financial Condition of Murphy Oil

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $425.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $423.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. It had $1.6 billion of liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Long-term debt totaled $1.425 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.27 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by continuing operational activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $0.99 billion compared with $1.29 billion in the year-ago period.

MUR’s 2025 Guidance

MUR expects its fourth-quarter 2025 production, excluding NCI, in the range of 176,000-182,500 BOE/D. The company expects its exploration expenses to be $80 million in fourth-quarter 2025.



Murphy Oil reiterated its 2025 capital expenditures in the band of $1.13-$1.28 billion.



MUR expects its 2025 production to be in the range of 174,500-182,500 BOE/D.

Zacks Rank of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 11.8%.



DVN’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 3.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.93, indicating a year-over-year decline of 18.46%.



TotalEnergies SE TTE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.77 (€1.50) per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 by 2.2%.



TTE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 5.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $7.06, indicating a year-over-year decline of 9.14%.



Chevron Corporation CVX reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.



CVX’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 4.91%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $7.29, indicating a year-over-year decline of 27.46%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.