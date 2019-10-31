Markets
Murphy Oil Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil (MUR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1089.00 million, or $6.76 per share. This compares with $93.94 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $57.2 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.6% to $817.08 million from $490.51 million last year.

Murphy Oil earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $57.2 Mln. vs. -$3.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $817.08 Mln vs. $490.51 Mln last year.

