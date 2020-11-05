Murphy Oil Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

-Earnings: -$0.24 billion in Q3 vs. $1.09 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.59 in Q3 vs. $6.76 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of -$23.5 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.17 per share -Revenue: $421.87 million in Q3 vs. $817.08 million in the same period last year.

