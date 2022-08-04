Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):

Earnings: $350.55 million in Q2 vs. -$63.08 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.23 in Q2 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $305M or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.56 per share Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q2 vs. $549.64 million in the same period last year.

